The Hindu Group bags silver at IAA Olive Crown Awards

Staff Reporter April 29, 2022 23:06 IST

The IAA Olive Green awards are given to individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or 'green advertising'

The Hindu Group has won silver at the 12th edition of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA)’s Olive Crown Awards. It is for the second time that The Hindu Group has bagged silver at the awards. The awards are given to individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or 'green advertising'. " The Hindu’s communication for World Wildlife Day on March 3, 2021, won in the Press-Corporate category. The ad, conceived by Ogilvy, was part of the exclusive feature series in The Hindu for the World Wildlife Day," a release said. Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “The Hindu Group has time and again lent its voice to imperative environmental issues as we believe sustainability is the way forward. IAA’s recognition is like a pat on our back and a motivation to continue our good work.”



