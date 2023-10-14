Textile rental firm Lindstrom to open is 13th unit in India

October 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Textile rental company Linstrom India, which is part of Finland-headquartered Lindström Oy, will open its 13th unit in India soon.

According to its Managing Director Jayant Roy, the company has presence in the north, south, east and west with 12 units at present and a unit in Mumbai for production-on-demand. It has a clean room in Pune and will open one more in Hyderabad soon.

About 70% of the garments are made in-house at the Mumbai unit and the remaining are sourced from its partners. “At the group level, there is a lot of sourcing from India, mainly for European and Asian operations,” he said.

The company, which started operations in India in 2007 in Chennai, is registering double-digit growth annually and focuses on the pharma, healthcare, food and electronics sectors. Automobile, engineering, and mining and metals are some of the emerging sectors. “We do a need analysis, invest in the garments, and cater it to the customers,” he said. Lindstrom is focusing on sustainability in its processes and delivery and is looking at recycling the garments to other products, he added.