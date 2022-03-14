Temp hiring saw 21.5% growth in Q3 FY22: ISF

`Enterprises hired in Q3 despite Omicron fears’

`Enterprises hired in Q3 despite Omicron fears’

The flexi staffing industry, despite the Omicron fears in Q3 FY22, grew 3.5% and maintained a 21.5% year-on-year growth, said Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), an apex body for temp employment on Monday. IT and ITeS, eCommerce, retail, logistics, and hospitals were among the top hiring sectors in the quarter, it said. ISF members provided formal employment to 40,000 fresh job seekers in Q3 while during calendar 2021 some 2.11 lakh fresh job seekers were hired by the industry, as per a flexi staffing industry Report issued by ISF. Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation: “The growing demand for flexi staffing workforce is a result of the increasing demand for formal employment. Almost every sector faced challenges over the last year even as the economy emerged from the second wave of the pandemic. However, companies have been quick to adapt and the flexi-staffing industry has been able to address the changing nature of demand for workforce.’‘ ISF members were able to provide employment to 2.11 lakh fresh job seekers, withstanding challenges from the second wave and the beginning of the Omicron wave, he added. ISF member companies currently represent a flexi workforce of 1.19 million.