Tecumseh unveils energy-efficient compressors for deep freezers, bottle coolers

March 14, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tecumseh Products Company, a global leader in commercial refrigeration, has expanded its TC Series compressor platform with the introduction of Propane R-290 refrigerant for the India market. This product will be manufactured at the company’s Indian unit in Haryana.

The new TC compressor models, ranging from 3cc to 8cc, are optimised for L/MBP [low/medium back pressure] applications and utilise R-290 natural refrigerant, top executives of the company said.

These compressors are an ideal solution for refrigeration manufactures who are looking for sustainable solutions with low global warming potential, the executives said.

“The new TC compressor models are designed to operate in voltage and high-ambient conditions in India. Its compact size and quiet operation make it an ideal solution for small to medium-sized commercial refrigeration systems, such as deep freezers and bottle coolers,” Sandeep Chaudhry, Managing Director, Tecumseh India said.

“The compressor’s advanced motor technology ensures high efficiency and reliability, which translates into lower operating costs and improved performance. It provides end-users a sustainable and cost- effective option for their refrigeration needs,” said Venkatesh Pendam, Senior. Vice President, Tecumseh India.

“The introduction of our globally proven TC platform with new R-290 refrigerant models is an exciting step for our India market. We are planning to continuously expand our R-290 compressor portfolio in coming years to meet evolving needs of our customers, he added.