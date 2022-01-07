Business

TCS to mull buy-back plan on January 12

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) on Friday said its board of directors would consider a proposal to buy back equity shares of the company from shareholders, at a meeting to be held on January 12.

The board will also consider the company’s results for the third quarter ended December. A proposal to declare the financial year’s third interim dividend to equity shareholders is also on the agenda for the board meeting to be held in Mumbai.

Earlier, TCS shares rose 1.26% to close at ₹3,854.85 on the BSE on Friday.

In 2020, TCS had announced a share buy-back plan worth ₹16,000 crore, which had closed on January 1, 2021.


