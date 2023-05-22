TCS-led consortium bags ₹15,000 crore advance purchase order from BSNL

May 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has received an Advance Purchase Order valued at over ₹15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100% Government of India-owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India, TCS said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

This is part of the Government’s decision to facilitate Indian technology companies for the development of 4G, 5G and E-Band spectrum products and solutions through various initiatives including funding, hackathon, pilots.

In line with Atmanirbhar initiative of the Government, BSNL was asked to deploy Indian Core for 4G network. BSNL had conducted a detailed Proof of Concept (PoC) of indigenous 4G technologies in its network.

Indian entities Tejas and C-DoT supported by TCS for system integration have successfully completed majority of the standards requirements for a carrier class 4G mobile network in line with 3GPP specifications.