TCS launches ‘remote internships’ to connect students directly with corporates

Information and technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched ‘remote internships’ a digital internship product to connect students directly with corporates and industry mentors and provide a structured learning environment to execute the internship projects remotely.

TCS remote internships helps companies post internship opportunities online. Students can browse through the listed internships, see what project themes are trending, and apply for the relevant ones. Credits will be awarded depending on the kind of projects chosen.

Commenting on the announcement, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head, TCS iON, said, “We are excited to launch this product just in time for the summer internships, and bring the industry and students together on a single digital platform. Through this product we hope to enable streamlined and uninterrupted learning for students on trending industry topics, ensuring that they earn their academic credits, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

This product offers students internship opportunities round the year, even during the pandemic, while providing companies with a structured digital framework that is compliant with AICTE guidelines.

Academic guides can track each student’s progress for award of academic credits. It includes a feature to conduct exit tests and integrate the viva voce score as well, according to a company statement.

“As part of the launch, more than 100 internship projects have been curated under a large number of domains for students to explore,” said the statement.

