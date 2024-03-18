GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Steel UK decides to cease operations of Coke Ovens at Port Talbot

March 18, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Steel UK said it had decided to cease operations of the Coke Ovens at the Port Talbot plant, in Wales, following “deterioration of operational stability.”

The company said it would increase imports of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures.

Tata Steel had previously stated that many of its heavy-end assets in Port Talbot were at their end-of-life capability.

“Tata Steel is currently at an advanced stage of consultations with trade unions in the U.K. on its proposal for the planned restructuring involving closure of the iron and steelmaking assets at Port Talbot, and subsequent transition to sustainable low-CO2 steelmaking involving a £1.25 billion investment in Electric Arc Furnace technology in Port Talbot and asset upgrades,” the company said in a statement.

