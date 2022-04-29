Tata Power signs MoU with Naredco to set up 5000 EV charging points in Mumbai

The move will give a boost to EV adoption in the State,” the company said

Tata Power Limited, one of India’s leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra, to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across the properties of its members.

The MoU was signed on April 28 at The Real Estate Forum, 2022 in Mumbai in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism & Environment, Government of Maharashtra. The move will give a boost to EV adoption in the State,” the company said. Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO.

This will include installation, maintenance and upgrade of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO’s member developers’ properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app.

“The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power.

Mr. Thackeray said, “Whenever there is talk of EV adoption, I am often asked about the infrastructure of charging stations. It is one of the biggest issue charging infrastructure facilities.” He complimented the developers’ body & Tata Power for the initiative to install 5,000 electric charging stations in Mumbai.

These chargers will be made available as Public/Semi-Public Charging Stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.