Business

Tata Power raises ₹1,000 cr. via NCDs

Tata Power Ltd. has raised ₹1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges. It had issued 10,000 NCDs on a private placement basis, it added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 9:04:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-power-raises-1000-cr-via-ncds/article33195190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY