Business

Tata Power plans to add 700 MW in renewable energy

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, 02/09/2018: Tata Power has commissioned 820.8kWp rooftop solar installation at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The solar rooftop project will help to generate over 1.12 million electricity per year which will lead to 25% of savings in the power consumption cost. At present on an average (apart from Stadium Flood lights, which runs on DG), the stadium consumes 4 lakhs kWh /month, but with solar installation, on an average basis the consumption from the grid would fall to approx. 3 lakhs kWh/month. It will also be able to curb the emissions of over 840 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. Photo: Paul Noronha

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, 02/09/2018: Tata Power has commissioned 820.8kWp rooftop solar installation at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The solar rooftop project will help to generate over 1.12 million electricity per year which will lead to 25% of savings in the power consumption cost. At present on an average (apart from Stadium Flood lights, which runs on DG), the stadium consumes 4 lakhs kWh /month, but with solar installation, on an average basis the consumption from the grid would fall to approx. 3 lakhs kWh/month. It will also be able to curb the emissions of over 840 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. Photo: Paul Noronha   | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Enhances renewables portfolio by 7% to 3,833 MW

Tata Power has enhanced its renewable portfolio by 7% to 3,883 mega watts (MW) and plans to add 700 MW in the near future to take the capacity to 4,600 MW.

More than a third of Tata Power’s portfolio comes from clean energy. Of the 3,383 MW, 932 MW comes from wind and 1,705 MW comes from solar alone.

“The company’s renewable energy portfolio stands at 3,883 MW, a 7% increase from the corresponding quarter last year,” said a company statement.

“We, at Tata Power, have constantly strived to proliferate the company’s renewable energy portfolio with each passing year. We successfully added a capacity of 312 MW to our TPREL portfolio last year and are in the process of adding another 700 MW. We aim to add a large amount of renewable energy capacity through wind, rooftop solar, solar panels and microgrids to our portfolio every year and scale up our existing portfolio in the next five years,” said Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power. About 36% of the firm’s capacity comes from clean generation sources, and is about 1% of India’s total capacity of 372 GW.

Ashish Khanna, president, Renewables, Tata Power said, “As the nation is gripped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to operate nearly 71 of our renewable project sites at optimum capacity owing to the rising power demands from States. The announcement by the [Centre] on must-run renewable energy projects and payments to renewable energy generators to be made on a regular basis by discoms is welcome.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:26:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-power-plans-to-add-700-mw-in-renewable-energy/article31689504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY