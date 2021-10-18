Tata Motors unveils Punch at ₹5.49 lakh

Tata Motors Ltd. on Monday introduced Tata Punch, a sub-compact SUV, in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Deliveries will commence from Tuesday from more than 1,000 Tata Motors showrooms nationwide.

“With Punch, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character,” said Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said. “Designed under Impact 2.0 design language, Punch is fit for both urban and rural roads. We are eyeing buyers from across age groups as this vehicle will have mass appeal,” he added.

He said the company had received large orders and doing everything possible to reduce the waiting period which is currently in the range of 4 to 12 weeks. The company started production of Punch from September and has built a sizeable volume to meet the demand.

Mr. Chandra said that the electric version of Punch would be rolled out in due course.