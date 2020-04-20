Tata Motors’ sales slide 35% in Q4 FY20

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY20, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 2,31,929 units, lower by 35% when compared with Q4 FY19, Tata Motors said.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49% over Q4 FY19.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY20 stood at 159,321 units, lower by 26%.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 1,26,979 vehicles (number for Q4 FY20 includes CJLR volumes of 6,288 units).
Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 94,039 vehicles, the company said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.