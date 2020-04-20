Tata Motors’ sales slide 35% in Q4 FY20

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY20, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 2,31,929 units, lower by 35% when compared with Q4 FY19, Tata Motors said.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49% over Q4 FY19.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY20 stood at 159,321 units, lower by 26%.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 1,26,979 vehicles (number for Q4 FY20 includes CJLR volumes of 6,288 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 94,039 vehicles, the company said.