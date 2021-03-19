Tata Motors has forayed into the compact ambulance segment by unveiling Magic Express, a patient-transport ambulance in the economy category. “The compact dimensions of the vehicle enables easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care, thereby saving lives,” the company said, adding it was fully compliant with AIS 125 norms.
Tata Motors forays into compact ambulance segment
Special Correspondent
MUMBAI,
March 19, 2021 22:52 IST
Special Correspondent
MUMBAI,
March 19, 2021 22:52 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Bring policy paper fast to deal with discoms’ reluctance to ink long term PPAs with RE developers: Panel
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 10:54:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-forays-into-compact-ambulance-segment/article34112117.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story