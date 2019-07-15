Tata Metaliks net falls 35% to ₹19.62 crore

Tata Group firm Tata Metaliks reported a 35% dip in its first quarter net profit to ₹19.62 crore due to increased cost of raw materials and other expenses.

The profit was reported on 6.7% growth in revenue to ₹499 crore during the quarter. “The loss from discontinued operation is totally attributable to the ordinary activities and do not include gain/loss on disposal of assets or settlement of liabilities,” the company said in a filing with the exchanges. Its shares on the BSE closed down marginally at ₹581.1 in a firm Mumbai market on Monday, valuing the company at ₹1,469.49 crore.