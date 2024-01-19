GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TASL to make advanced composite assemblies for Boeing 

January 19, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) has signed a contract with Boeing Commercial Airplanes to manufacture and supply advanced composite assemblies for Boeing 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner.

These components will be manufactured from its composite manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Nagpur, TASL said in a release on Friday.

“The contract will pave way for expanding and deepening the long-running collaboration between Boeing and Tata in co-developing India’s vibrant and rapidly growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem,” said Senior VP and Head-Aero structures and Aero engines Masood Hussainy.

“This contract further underscores Boeing’s commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities with local partners, fostering growth in both India and global markets,” Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.

TASL also said it manufactures numerous critical systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products from its facilities in Nagpur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The recent contract supplements TASL’s ongoing production of advanced composite floor beams exclusively for Boeing’s 787 from its Nagpur facility. In Telangana, the TASL-Boeing joint venture manufactures fuselages for the Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family. Further, the manufacturing facility in Hyderabad recently added a new production line for the 737 Fan Cowl assemblies operating in coordination with the Nagpur and Bengaluru facilities.

Related Topics

manufacturing and engineering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.