‘Talent mobility’ set to emerge as a prominent trend in job markets: Adecco India 

It enables free flow of talent within firms

Talent mobility is set to emerge as a prominent trend as progressive organisations have started looking beyond the traditional linear career progression matrix, Adecco India, a workforce solutions provider, said on Wednesday.

As a result, HR managers are now busy creating pathways to bridge talent gaps within their organisations by moving talent from role to role, which includes geographic relocations, cross-border moves, skill transitions across business roles, secondments (temporary transfers to another location or another job role), assignments, and promotions, the firm said.

“The trend has become prominent in India and in other labour markets, with sectors such as information technology, healthcare, automotive, large retail conglomerates and logistics emerging as active players on the global mobility corridors,” said CMD Vidya Sagar Gannamani.

“Talent mobility reduces silos by enabling a free flow of talent within the organisation and encourages managers and employees to expand their horizons,” Mr. Gannamani explained.

According to him, talent mobility provided employees an opportunity to be at the helm of their career development and also gave them access to build their dream careers within their own organisations.

In the current context, talent mobility was prevalent across hierarchies, functions, geographies and roles ranging from entry-level to CXOs, he observed. “Organisations have been able to measure the business value mobility generating for them and provide tangible, diverse, and personalised career climbing walls to their workers. And this is another key reason why talent mobility is gaining momentum these days,” said Mr. Gannamani.

However, he said driven by the labour market dynamics, the U.S. and European regions were ahead of India in terms of building internal and external pipelines through talent mobility.