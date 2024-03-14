Taiwan-based BenQ unveils high-end home cinema projectors in India

March 14, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Taiwan-based BenQ Corporation, which specializes in display technologies has announced the introduction of W5800 home cinema projector targeted at high networth individuals (HNIs). The high-end W5800 is priced at ₹6.5 lakh.

“With the W5800 home cinema projector, we aim to revolutionize home viewing, bringing the magic of cinema into our customers’ living spaces. We believe this new addition will set new standards in the industry,” said Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India and South Asia.

He said the company plans to sell about 1,000 units of this high-end device in a year in India and that demand had been growing from HNIs.

India focus

Stating that the company has been growing at a rate of about 30% year on year, Mr. Singh said India has become the third largest market for the company globally after the US and China.

BenQ imports its projectors, but Mr. Singh said the company has plans to manufacture its products in India in the near future.