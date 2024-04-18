GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Switch Mobility inks pacts with MoEVing to deliver 2,500 e-LCVs

April 18, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu handing over the first fleet of five e-LCVs to MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikash Mishra in New Delhi.

Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu handing over the first fleet of five e-LCVs to MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikash Mishra in New Delhi.

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has signed a pact with MoEVing to deliver 2,500 units of IeV4, electric light commercial vehicles.

The first set of five vehicles from the initial order for 100 vehicles was delivered by Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu to MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikash Mishra in New Delhi on Wednesday.

About 495 vehicles would be delivered by FY25 and the remaining 2,000 in three years’ time, the global manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles said in a statement.

Through this partnership, we will be supplying our intelligent Switch IeV4 electric commercial vehicles to them, thereby reshaping urban mobility in India and paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient transportation, said Mr. Babu.

“We will be introducing this innovative vehicle across all our customer networks, enhancing our commitment to transforming logistics with cutting-edge solutions,” said Mr. Mishra.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.