Switch Mobility delivers 20 EV buses to U.K.’s Stagecoach

June 05, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric vehicle arm of the Hinduja Group, has delivered the first set of Switch Metrocity electric buses to Stagecoach, one of the U.K.’s leading bus and coach operators.

The first set of deliveries are part of a 20-bus order received from Stagecoach for two variants – the 8.7m for Walthamstow and the 9.5m for Lea Interchange. These electric buses had recently been upgraded to deliver improved efficiency and increased range of up to 170 miles, Switch said in a statement.

“We are pleased to be welcoming another two electric vehicles orders to our fleet, which will help us with our target of having a fully electric bus fleet across the U.K. by 2035,” said Stagecoach engineering director Sam Greer.

“’The U.K. electric bus market is witnessing a steady growth, with volumes expected to double in the next three years. This delivery is a significant step in our journey to support operators and transport for London to accelerate the adoption of zero emission transportation,” said Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu.