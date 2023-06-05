HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Switch Mobility delivers 20 EV buses to U.K.’s Stagecoach

June 05, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The first set of 20 Switch Metrocity electric buses delivered to UK based Stagecoach by Switch Mobility

The first set of 20 Switch Metrocity electric buses delivered to UK based Stagecoach by Switch Mobility

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric vehicle arm of the Hinduja Group, has delivered the first set of Switch Metrocity electric buses to Stagecoach, one of the U.K.’s leading bus and coach operators.

The first set of deliveries are part of a 20-bus order received from Stagecoach for two variants – the 8.7m for Walthamstow and the 9.5m for Lea Interchange. These electric buses had recently been upgraded to deliver improved efficiency and increased range of up to 170 miles, Switch said in a statement.

“We are pleased to be welcoming another two electric vehicles orders to our fleet, which will help us with our target of having a fully electric bus fleet across the U.K. by 2035,” said Stagecoach engineering director Sam Greer.

“’The U.K. electric bus market is witnessing a steady growth, with volumes expected to double in the next three years. This delivery is a significant step in our journey to support operators and transport for London to accelerate the adoption of zero emission transportation,” said Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.