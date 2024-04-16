GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suzuki Motorcycle India unveils 25th anniversary edition of Hayabusa at ₹17. 70 lakh

April 16, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, announced the introduction of Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition in India at prices starting from ₹17,70,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition packs the same 1,340 cc in-line 4-cylinder fuel injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine as the current third generation Hayabusa. The motorcycle is equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with traction control systems and Bi-directional quick shift systems, making the model powerful, yet controllable, the company said.

“With the launch of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition, we commemorate this remarkable journey and reaffirm our commitment to delivering motorcycles that engage with riders around the world. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their continued love and support that has fuelled the success of this motorcycle over the years,” said Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

