Suven Pharma Q2 profit rises 31% to ₹97 cr.

Suven Pharmaceuticals on Saturday posted a 31% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹97 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹301 crore for the quarter under review, as against ₹237 crore in the year-earlier period, Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the business and research in India and its wholly owned subsidiary, Suven Pharma Inc. USA, it noted.

The firm primarily operates in the contract development and manufacturing operations segment.