Sundram Fasteners Q4 net profit dips to 71.41 cr.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) reported a 45% dip in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March to ₹71.41 crore compared with ₹130 crore.

However for the full year, net profit rose 24.2% to ₹407.46 crore, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter grew 6.2% to ₹1,146.44 crore from ₹1,079.25 crore. Exports climbed 8.5% to ₹366 crore.

For the full year, SFL notched up capital expenditure of ₹146 crore towards capacity expansion in its existing lines of business.


