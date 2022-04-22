Sundram Fasteners Q4 net profit dips to 71.41 cr.
Full-year profit rises 24.2% to ₹407.46 crore
Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) reported a 45% dip in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March to ₹71.41 crore compared with ₹130 crore.
However for the full year, net profit rose 24.2% to ₹407.46 crore, the company said in a statement.
Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter grew 6.2% to ₹1,146.44 crore from ₹1,079.25 crore. Exports climbed 8.5% to ₹366 crore.
For the full year, SFL notched up capital expenditure of ₹146 crore towards capacity expansion in its existing lines of business.
