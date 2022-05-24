Business

Sundaram Finance Holdings posts fourfold rise in Q4 net

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. (SFHL) has posted a more than fourfold increase in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March to ₹31.63 crore.

Total income more than doubled to ₹36.86 crore from ₹14.72 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share and a special dividend of ₹0.75 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company divested 11% stake in Sundaram Composite Structures Pvt. Ltd. (formerly BIH Braking Company Pvt. Ltd.) bringing its holding to 49%. SFHL sold 22,73,085 shares held in TVS Investments Pvt. Ltd. and realised a gain of ₹30 crore.

SFHL exercised the option to compute Income Tax at reduced rate from current financial year and accordingly, accumulated MAT credit of ₹1.45 crore has been fully reversed during the current year.


