GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit rises 16.52% to ₹2,524 crore

January 31, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported third-quarter consolidated net profit rose 16.52% to ₹2,524 crore from ₹2,166 crore in the year-earlier period.

Gross sales grew 9.5% to ₹12,157 crore. India formulation sales saw a growth of 11.4% at ₹3,778.5 crore, while U.S. formulation sales grew 13.2% to $477 million .

The company said emerging markets formulation sales at $252 million was lower by 2.3% and rest of the world formulation sales at $214 million was a growth of 12.9%.

“We are pleased by our continued broad-based growth including in Global Specialty. We are keenly looking forward to EMA [European Medicine Agency] filing of Nidlegy in coming months. Once approved, Nidlegy will significantly expand our onco-derm franchise in Europe,” MD Dilip Shanghvi said in a statement.

The board has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per share for FY24 against ₹7.50 in the previous year.

Taro reported net sales of $157 million for the quarter, up 12.9%, principally due to new launches and gross-to-net (GTN) adjustments. Excluding the impact of GTN adjustments, sales growth was in high single digit. Net profit for the quarter was $20.2 million compared with $7.3 million in the year-earlier period. 

Recently, Sun signed a definitive merger agreement with Taro to acquire the remaining stake that it does not own. The agreed price of $43.00 per share is poised to deliver 48% premium to the unaffected price on May 25, 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.