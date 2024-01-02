Sugar production expected to rise but still lag last year

January 02, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sugar production in the current sugar season, which started on October 1, 2023, is estimated to be 15 lakh tonnes higher than the production expected at the beginning of the season.

However, according to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, sugar production in the 2023-24 sugar season is projected to be 305 lakh tonne as against 330.9 lakh tonnes the earlier season.

The Federation’s Managing Director Prakash Naiknavare and President Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar said in a press release that from October 1 to December 31, 2023, 511 factories crushed 1,223 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, producing 112 lakh tonnes of sugar as against 125 lakh tonnes produced during the same period last season.

“There are signs of sugar production going up (in the coming weeks),” Mr. Naiknavare told The Hindu.

The Federation and the Indian Sugar Mills Association will represent to the government seeking relaxation of restrictions on ethanol production, he said.