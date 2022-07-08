Sugar mills get 15 more days to export eight lakh tonnes

The industry is asking for allocation of an additional one million tonne for exports during the current season and eight million tonnes next season. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA BHASKAR CH

Mills now have time till July 20 to lift sugar for export up to the extent of their export release order (ERO) allocation given last month.

According to an order from the Department of Food and Public Distribution, sugar mills can totally lift eight lakh tonnes of sugar for export before July 20. The mills had time till July 6 and it has been extended to July 20.

President of Indian Sugar Mills’ Association Aditya Jhunjhunwala told The Hindu the government permitted 10 million tonnes of sugar exports for the current sugar season (October 2021 to September 2022) and exports till the end of May were estimated to be approximately 86 lakh tonnes. The government said last month that sugar mills can lift eight lakh tonnes within 30 days based on their ERO. “Some quantity was pending or was in transit and hence, the government has given additional 15 days to lift this sugar,” he said.

However, the industry is asking for allocation of an additional one million tonne (totally 11 million tonnes) for exports during the current season and eight million tonnes next season. “The exports in October 2021 were from the stocks of the previous season. Hence, the government should permit export of one million tonnes additional sugar this season,” he said. Prices of sugar in the domestic market is low for the last three years and export of the additional quantity will not affect the domestic market or prices, he said.