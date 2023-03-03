HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar diverted for ethanol increases to 28.5 lakh tonnes

March 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

Sugar diverted for ethanol production between October 2022 and February 2023 is higher at 28.5 lakh tonnes compared with 21.9 lakh tonnes between October 2021 and February 2022, according to an ISMA update.

According to the sugar production update issued by the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association on Friday, as many as 528 sugar mills produced 257.6 lakh tonnes of sugar between October and February this season as against 253 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last season, after diverting sugar for ethanol. Sugar diverted for ethanol production is 28.5 lakh tonnes during the five months of the current sugar season, which is almost 30% more than the corresponding period last season.

Related Topics

agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.