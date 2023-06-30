Study abroad App Uniting eyes 1 million students by 2025

June 30, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Uniting, an application that helps students and parents make informed decisions about their higher education abroad, is planning to cater to the requirement of one million students by 2025, its Managing Director Ilaya Bharathi said.

“We are expanding our mentor network to cover other countries and aim to serve one million students by the end of 2025,” he said.

“Uniting is committed to empowering students with reliable information and personalised support, ensuring their study abroad journey is fulfilling and successful,” he said adding that the app has partnered with the top 200 international schools and 150 private universities in India for providing guidance and mentoring.

“Currently we have 654 abroad university alumni from over 200 Universities representing over 150 unique majors/specialisations,” he added.

He said since the app was launched in March 2023, over 25,000 downloads have been made in both App Store and Play Store.

“By 2030, Uniting aspires to become a one stop platform for everything related to studying abroad,” he added.

The firm recently conducted a survey and one significant finding was that of students’ concerns regarding making the wrong choice of course or university, struggling to fit in in the campus, and difficulties in making friends.

“Considering these factors, Uniting is specifically designed to provide prospective students with a free, safe, and secure platform to connect one-on-one with seniors. Through these interactions, students can receive personalised support, genuine guidance, and authentic mentorship, enabling them to make well-informed study abroad decisions,” the firm said.