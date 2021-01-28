Stipend payout on the rise in India: TeamLease

E-com, education jobs command better apprentice wages

Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, the average stipend for graduate apprentices has witnessed a growth in 2020 and this positivity is expected to continue throughout 2021, said TeamLease Skills University Stipend Primer Report.

With an average of ₹12,350, Bengaluru paid the highest stipend while Pune and Delhi have increased stipends significantly in 2020. The average stipend payout is expected to witness more than 3% rise in 2021. Some 46% of employers are keen to increase their apprentice pool. Large businesses pay about 4%-18% higher stipends than the medium and 20%-35% higher stipends than small businesses, found the report.

Based on the analysis, eCommerce and education segments rewarded their apprentices handsomely with an increase of 39% and 34%, respectively, in 2020. Apprentices in the electrical and electronics and healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors saw a 17% point and 11% point growth in stipends.

Sumit Kumar, VP, National Employability through Apprenticeship Programme, TeamLease Skills University said, “The disruption has reiterated the need for building a robust pool of employable and skilled talent. This positive sentiment is largely driven by growing acceptance towards apprenticeship model as an ideal solution to build human capital.”

Apprentices with post-graduate degrees received better stipends of ₹16,300 (software developer), ₹16,250 (chemist) and ₹15,900 (design engineer).

The report has considered inferences from 296 employer respondents pan India.