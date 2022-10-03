Business

Sterlite Tech unveils Gram Galaxy solution

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) has introduce Gram Galaxy, an integrated solution to connect villages with fibre. 

Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL said, “Gram Galaxy will enable faster, and highly scalable rural network buildouts. We look forward to engaging with the government and telcos to implement this solution on the ground.”

Gram Galaxy includes national long-distance network design which uses open-source data,  weather-resistant aerial cables, outdoor distribution retractable cable and accessories and  indoor/outdoor last mile connectivity cable among others, the company said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 9:40:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sterlite-tech-unveils-gram-galaxy-solution/article65967691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY