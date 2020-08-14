Sterlite Power sells 14.7% stake in IndiGrid for Rs 840 crore

Sterlite Power Ltd., a power transmission company, has sold 14.7% stake in India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) to institutional and HNI investors for ₹840 crore.
Sterlite Power is the sponsor of IndiGrid, India’s first power sector InvIT which saw its initial public offer in 2017.
Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “We will now focus on our core business as the developer of power transmission assets. We remain committed to executing asset transfers of about ₹ 6,500 crore as per the framework agreement with IndiGrid.”
“We firmly believe that InvITs will remain a powerful platform to meet the large-scale financing requirements of the infrastructure sector. The global financial markets will remain in yield-seeking mode for a considerable period, and this will provide enough capital supply to well-managed REITs and InvITs”, he further added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath