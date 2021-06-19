Start-up The Fuel Delivery to expand to 9 more cities

The Fuel Delivery, a start-up engaged in doorstep delivery of diesel at the premises of institutional customers in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai, is planning to expand its operations to nine more cities in the next seven months, its founder said.

“We have our expansion plan in a phased manner. We currently have in mind Bengaluru and Pune to start immediately. We plan to go to Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaipur, Jamshedpur by October and few more cities in the next quarter,” said Rakshit Mathur, founder & CEO, The Fuel Delivery.

“We should have our own presence in 25 cities before we initiate our franchise programme,” he said.

He said the fuel delivery market is fast evolving with oil marketing companies entering into agreements with start-ups in the segment. “The idea is basically to cater to every household, every vehicle, and every piece of equipment in every corner of the country. We started operation in 2020 to revolutionise the way the diesel is delivered or carried today for various purposes,” he said.

He said the firm fetches diesel directly from the depots of IOCL, with whom it has an all India agreement and does bulk deliveries to customers in sectors like constitution and infrastructure development, real estate (both under construction and occupied projects), hospitals, corporate office parks, schools, banks, shopping malls, warehouses and agriculture.

Since Delhi has just opened up, the firm is doing about 4,000 litre a day where as in Mumbai it is doing around 9,000 litre in a day, he said. He declined to forecast growth because of the Covid related uncertainties. He said the firm would do a top line of about ₹75 crore in FY22 subject to no further lockdowns.