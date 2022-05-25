Start-up STAN raises $2.5 million

STAN, a blockchain-based e-sports fan engagement start-up said it has raised an equity funding of $2.5 million in its recently-concluded seed funding round.

The round was led by venture capital firm General Catalyst, alongside other VCs including Better Capital and Eximius Ventures. It also saw participation from multiple angel investors such as Aadil Mamujee from Opensea, Nakul Gupta from Coinbase.

"The amount raised in this round will be utilised to provide best-in-class experiences to today’s gaming and esports fans worldwide by launching a flagship platform, as well as to partner with top gaming organisations and players across India and other countries," STAN said in a statement.

"At the same time, the funds will enable us to grow the team rapidly in the near future by onboarding design and tech talent," the firm said.