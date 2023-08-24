HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Start-up AR4 Tech, Sodion tie up to make sodium ion battery packs

AR4 Tech will use the battery packs to convert existing petroleum vehicles (mainly two-wheelers) into electric vehicles

August 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

AR4 Tech, a start-up in Coimbatore, has partnered Sodion Energy of Singapore to make sodium ion battery packs for domestic and export markets.

P. Bala, co-founder and CEO of Sodion Energy, told the media here on Thursday that AR4 Tech will commission a 15,000 sq. ft factory in Coimbatore in the next four months to make the battery packs.

The sodium-ion batteries developed by Sodion will be made into battery packs here. The semi-automatic plant with imported equipment will have the capacity to make almost 100 packs a day. Sodion Energy is a shareholder in AR4 Tech, he added.

AR4 Tech will use the battery packs to convert existing petroleum vehicles (mainly two wheelers) into electric vehicles. The life cycle of a battery is expected to be almost 10 years. These battery packs can also go in to uninterrupted power supply systems.

ALSO READ
Electric vehicles will play a major role in driving the nation’s economy, says Scientific Adviser G. Satheesh Reddy
ALSO READ
Indi Energy bets on locally-developed sodium-ion battery technology to win EV race

According to Mr. Bala, there are no quality or safety standards yet in India for sodium ion battery packs. It is an emerging sector that requires a “favourable regulatory environment,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / renewable energy

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.