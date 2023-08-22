HamberMenu
Star Air claims largest regional airline slot

August 22, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Regional airline Star Air, a part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group said it had become the “largest regional airline ever” in India after inducting the third Embraer E175 aircraft with 76 seats to enhance air connectivity. With this addition, the airline’s regional jet fleet strength has increased to eight. “Becoming the largest regional airline in India is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality and convenient air travel to our passengers,” said Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air.

“With our expanding fleet and network, we are focused on enhancing regional connectivity and providing passengers across India with seamless and comfortable travel options. We will soon be commencing all the 40 routes awarded to us under UDAN 5,” he said.

Currently, Star Air operates scheduled flights utilising its fleet of 5 Embraer E145 and 3 Embraer E175 aircraft, connecting a network of 18 Indian destinations. These destinations include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bidar, Bhuj, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat and Tirupati.

