Solve.Care unveils Global Telehealth Exchange network in India

Solve.Care Foundation, a global healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced the introduction of its Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE) network in India in association with HealthLink Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a Pune-based healthtech firm.

GTHE is an open, instant patient-doctor teleconsultation healthcare network that operates on the Solve.Care platform.

It acts as a global directory of physicians worldwide for patients, and once doctors complete a verification process, they can accept appointments from patients anywhere in the world. Patients will also have instant access to quality doctors without waiting for weeks for an appointment, top officials said.

Payments can be made using either the SOLVE token, Solve.Care’s native digital healthcare currency, USD, or the Indian rupee directly in the Care.Wallet app.

Pradeep Goel, CEO, Solve.Care said, “The application of blockchain technology for healthcare provides an opportunity to revolutionise healthcare in India. With Global Telehealth Exchange, patients can now have consultation with a doctor or specialist anywhere in the world, almost immediately.”

Dr. B.S. Ratta, Director, HealthLink Technologies said, “As an open network with its many features, Global Telehealth Exchange will help doctors to not only become more efficient medical practitioners, but more effective ones for the benefit of their patients.”