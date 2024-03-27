GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SLMG Beverages appoints Costin Mandrea as CEO

March 27, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Costin Mandrea 

Costin Mandrea  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SLMG Beverages, the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola in India, has announced the appointment of Costin Mandrea as its Chief Executive Officer.

This is part of the Ladhani Group’s strategy to professionalise the management of key companies, the company said. With more than 25 years of experience in the beverage industry, Mr. Mandrea has held key leadership positions at Coca-Cola Bottling System in Western and Central Europe, Russia, and Japan.

“Mr. Mandrea’s proven track record of leadership and strategic acumen makes him a perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of expansion and success,” S.N. Ladhani, CMD, SLMG Beverages said in a statement.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to drive innovation and growth for the company,” Mr. Mandrea said.

