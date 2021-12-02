Business

Shriram City disburses ₹1,022 cr. loans

Shriram City Union Finance, a Chennai-based leading two-wheeler NBFC and a part of the Shriram Group, has advanced ₹1,022 crore worth loans on 1.6 lakh two-wheelers, its highest-ever disbursement, in November.

Attractive financing offers during the festive season was said to be the key driver of the elevated disbursements coupled with an increase in people movement and recovery in rural demand, it said in a statement.

With increasing demand for electric vehicles, the NBFC foresees a rise in the average loan ticket size that would help reach new milestones, it added.


