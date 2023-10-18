Shinde asks GM to consider higher severance for striking workers

October 18, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought Hyundai Motors, the new owners of the shuttered General Motors India (GM India) plant in the state to consider absorbing some of the striking workers when the carmaker plans to begin operations in 2025. Mr. Shinde also sought GM to consider a higher severance pay for willing employees.

“The Maharashtra government stands firmly with the workers of the closed General Motors project in Talegaon,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement after a meeting at Mr. Shinde’s official residence, Thursday. As per the statement the CM would follow up with Hyundai to find employment opportunities for the striking workers.

The meeting, attended by Industries Minister Uday Samant and his Labour counterpart Dr. Suresh Khade among others, also asked GM to “reconsider” the demand for enhanced severance for workers who were willing to accept it.

Out of 1,578 workers of GM India, about 696 had accepted the severance offered to them. The rest took the company to court, challenging their “illegal” termination and closure of the plant.

The State government assured full support to Hyundai to commence production in 2025. “This project will provide huge employment opportunities,” mentioned the statement. “The Chief Minister also assured that necessary follow-up efforts will be made to ensure workers who did not accept compensation and [are] skilled and semi-skilled should be taken into service on priority basis,” the statement added.

When contacted a General Motors Employees Union leader welcomed the government’s statement but said the strike would continue until a “concrete” outcome.