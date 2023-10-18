HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shinde asks GM to consider higher severance for striking workers

Maharashtra Government assures full support to to new plant owner Hyundai, but asks automaker to consider absorbing retrenched workers when production begins in 2025

October 18, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
Members of the General Motors Employees Union have been on a relay hunger strike since October 2, demanding reinstatement following the Talegaon plant’s closure.

Members of the General Motors Employees Union have been on a relay hunger strike since October 2, demanding reinstatement following the Talegaon plant’s closure.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought Hyundai Motors, the new owners of the shuttered General Motors India (GM India) plant in the state to consider absorbing some of the striking workers when the carmaker plans to begin operations in 2025. Mr. Shinde also sought GM to consider a higher severance pay for willing employees.

“The Maharashtra government stands firmly with the workers of the closed General Motors project in Talegaon,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement after a meeting at Mr. Shinde’s official residence, Thursday. As per the statement the CM would follow up with Hyundai to find employment opportunities for the striking workers.

The meeting, attended by Industries Minister Uday Samant and his Labour counterpart Dr. Suresh Khade among others, also asked GM to “reconsider” the demand for enhanced severance for workers who were willing to accept it.

Out of 1,578 workers of GM India, about 696 had accepted the severance offered to them. The rest took the company to court, challenging their “illegal” termination and closure of the plant.

The State government assured full support to Hyundai to commence production in 2025. “This project will provide huge employment opportunities,” mentioned the statement. “The Chief Minister also assured that necessary follow-up efforts will be made to ensure workers who did not accept compensation and [are] skilled and semi-skilled should be taken into service on priority basis,” the statement added. 

When contacted a General Motors Employees Union leader welcomed the government’s statement but said the strike would continue until a “concrete” outcome. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.