Schwing Stetter sets up new unit T.N.

Schwing Stetter India, one of the largest manufacturers of concreting and construction equipment’s, inaugurated its fifth manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The new facility of 52 acres at Cheyyar will become a global manufacturing hub for Schwing’s concrete boom pumps, stationary pumps, self-loading mixers, shotcrete pumps, excavators, wheel loaders and motor graders and will cater to export markets, said the company in a statement.

The global manufacturing hub also has space for future expansion. The hydraulic excavator factory will be ready in the next three months to add a capacity of 7,500 units per year.

With the inauguration of this facility, Schwing's has increased production capacities of pumps by 50%, truck mounted boom pumps by four times, self-loading mixers by five times and truck mixers and batching plant capacity to go up by two times, said V.G. Sakthikumar, MD.

The company plans to employ at 25% of woman workforce in the shop floor as part of initiative towards equality and empowerment of women. It has already invested ₹300 crore in this unit.