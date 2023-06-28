Schaeffler india expands capacity at Vadodara unit

June 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

Global industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India inaugurated a new manufacturing unit at Savli, Vadodara in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The unit would add capacity for small and medium-size products, the company said adding the expansion was a vital step towards driving the company’s localisation strategy and meeting the growing demands of the market.

Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial, Schaeffler AG, said, “We recognise India’s strategic importance in the manufacturing space and as a mature industrial market for us in the region. This expansion will enable Schaeffler to meet the market demands and grow with the Indian market.”

Harsha Kadam, CEO and Managing Director, Schaeffler India Ltd, added, “ By expanding production capabilities, the company is adding local competency towards small and medium sized spherical products, making Schaeffler well-positioned to serve the customer needs even better.”