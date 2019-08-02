Business

SBI reports ₹2,312 crore net profit in Q1

The profits were mostly driven by higher income and reduction in bad loans. File

The bank’s gross NPAs declined to 3.07 per cent in June compared to 5.29 per cent in June 2018.

The State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, on Friday posted a standalone net profit of ₹2,312.02 crore for the first quarter of current fiscal, mainly driven by higher income and reduction in bad loans.

The bank had reported a loss of ₹4,875.85 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19.

SBI’s standalone total income increased to ₹70,653.23 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 as against ₹65,492.67 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the financial results posted by the bank on stock exchanges.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) compared to assets declined to 7.53 per cent at June-end, over 10.69 per cent at June-end last year.

Similarly, there was decline in net NPAs to 3.07 per cent in June 2019, compared to 5.29 per cent a year ago.

Shares of the public sector bank was trading at ₹319.45 apiece on the BSE, up 0.71 per cent at around 1400 hours.

