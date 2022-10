State Bank of India (SBI) said it has increased the interest rates on saving bank deposits by 0.30% (30 bps) with a balance of ₹10 crore and above. The interest rates for deposits below ₹10 crore remain unchanged at 2.70%.

“The revised rates are applicable from October 15, 2022 onwards,” SBI said in a statement.

On Monday it had reduced interest rates on deposits below ₹10 crore by 5 bps to 2.70%.