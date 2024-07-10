GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI raises ₹10,000 crore from infra bond issue

Published - July 10, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 State Bank of India (SBI), said it raised ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.36% payable annually for a 15-year term, through its sixth infrastructure bond issue.

“The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of ₹18,145 crore and was oversubscribed by around 3.6 times against the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore,” it said.

Pension, provident and mutual funds and insurance firms invested, SBI said, adding proceeds would be used for affordable housing and infrastructure. 

With the current issue, the total outstanding Long-Term Bonds issued by the bank is at ₹59,718 crore. 

Related Topics

bonds / public finance / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.