Savita Oil Tech unveils Savsol Ester 5 lubricants range

April 16, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

Intensifying competition in the automotive lubricants market, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. has announced the introduction of Savsol Ester 5 range of lubricants in India. The range, which is priced 5-7% more than common lubricants, promises to provide better fuel efficiency and performance for two wheeler and four wheeler owners. “We are here with unveiling our path-breaking Ester Fluid technology, with a range of Ester products, that will set new benchmarks in the lubricants industry,” said Gautam N. Mehra, CMD, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

“Our commitment to innovation compels us to constantly push boundaries and redefine industry standards,” said Sidharth G. Mehra, Executive Director, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. “Savsol Ester 5 is a range with revolutionary lubricant technology containing Esters that underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional products that cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” he added.

”After years of R&D efforts we are able to deliver this advanced chemistry across a product range, optimised for the everyday commuter,” he added. The company has also announced the appointment of actor Sidharth Malhotra as Brand Ambassador. The company said this would help it to enhance its brand visibility and reach, and forge a stronger bond with customers and consumers.

“The partnership with Sidharth marks an important milestone in Savsol’s journey to introduce its most advanced range of products under the Savsol Ester 5 brand name,” the company added. On his appointment as Brand Ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “I am delighted to partner with Savsol Lubricants and further its commitment to offering consumers a distinctive automotive driving experience.”