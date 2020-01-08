Sandip Patel is IBM’s new MD for India, South Asia

IBM has appointed Sandip Patel as MD India and South Asia (ISA) operations.

Mr. Patel would be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM’s sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Additionally, he would play a critical role in enabling India’s capabilities across IBM’s global missions, global centres of excellence, research and innovation labs, said a company statement.

Most recently, Mr. Patel was based in Boston, Massachusetts where he was IBM’s global general manager for the insurance industry and was responsible for IBM’s business across all brands in this market segment.