Sandip Patel is IBM’s new MD for India, South Asia

IBM has appointed Sandip Patel as MD India and South Asia (ISA) operations.
Mr. Patel would be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM’s sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Additionally, he would play a critical role in enabling India’s capabilities across IBM’s global missions, global centres of excellence, research and innovation labs, said a company statement.
Most recently, Mr. Patel was based in Boston, Massachusetts where he was IBM’s global general manager for the insurance industry and was responsible for IBM’s business across all brands in this market segment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.