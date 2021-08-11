Samsung unveils Z Fold3, Z Flip3

Announces first smartwatches with lasted Wear OS jointly built by Samsung and Google

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced its two latest foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021.

The virtual event also features two new smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic — the first ones to feature the new Wear OS which has been jointly built by Samsung and Google.

However, currently there is no update on when the devices will come to India.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are both premium foldable smartphones and come with key improvements that make them more durable with more optimized foldable experiences, the company said.

The Z Fold3 comes with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, and the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device.

“With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said.

Both smartphones are equipped with IPX8 water resistance and are build with ‘Armor Aluminum’ —the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops.

“In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices,” the company said.

Talking about the smartwatches, Mr. Roh said, “We have seen an incredible amount of growth for the Galaxy Watch series as consumers have discovered the health benefits and convenience of wearables...We understand the path to wellness is different for everyone, so we built a robust suite of health and wellness features to give people a deeper and more helpful understanding of their overall fitness.”