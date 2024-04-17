Samsung unveils AI televisions in India, says 2024 a watershed for TV markets globally

April 17, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The year 2024 is a watershed for Samsung as far the global AI TV market is concerned, said J.B. Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“Samsung is bringing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across product categories to improve consumers’ lifestyles. That’s why we have integrated AI into home entertainment to offer exceptional viewing experiences for our consumers,” he said.

Announcing the India launch of the company’s latest range of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said, “These products are redefining the home entertainment experience by offering new innovations across accessibility, sustainability, and enhanced security with the power of AI.”

Samsung’s new offerings include a new era of AI TVs: ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED (world’s first glare free) TVs.

The 2024 range of New QLED 8K TVs come with NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers an eight-fold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, according to the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India said, “Televisions have emerged as the centerpieces of modern living, seamlessly integrating technology and lifestyle. The rising demand for larger screen sizes in India reflects consumers’ preference for premium TVs.”

Samsung is unveiling AI TVs that have been designed to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality. “With the launch of this new range of AI-powered TVs, we are confident of extending our market leadership in India,” he added.

AI Picture Technology brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness, including facial expressions and other subtle nuances. AI Upscaling Pro transforms content to closely match the 8K display. AI Motion Enhancer Pro utilises a sophisticated motion detection algorithm to enhance clarity during motion-intense content, such as sports, helping users enjoy every moment. “During a match, it helps in tracking the ball without any distortion, making users feel they are watching the match LIVE in a stadium,’‘ Mr. Singh claimed.

Samsung is also introducing the world’s first glare-free OLED, eliminating “unnecessary reflection” while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition.