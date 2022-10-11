Safex Chemicals India acquires U.K.’s Briar Chemicals

Safex Chemicals India Ltd., an Indian agrochemicals company, has announced the acquisition of Briar Chemicals, an U.K. based agrochemicals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) provider, from alternative investment firm AURELIUS Equity Opportunities for an unspecified amount.

Safex is backed by private equity firm ChrysCapital which owns a significant minority stake in the business.

Neeraj Jindal, director, Safex, has joined the Board of Briar Chemicals and will steer the future growth of the company.

“We are entering the U.K. by acquiring the country’s pre-eminent independent agrochemical CDMO provider,” said Piyush Jindal, director, Safex. “The addition of Briar to Safex’s crop protection business strengthens our position in the global agrochemicals market,” he added.

“Acquiring Briar Chemicals will fast track Safex into becoming a fully integrated company, present in all industry verticals. Strong operational synergies and strategic vision will help Safex to become an important player in the global agrochemical industry. This is a very exciting time for our business,” said S.K. Chaudhary, founder and director, Safex.